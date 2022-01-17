eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of EXPI opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,517,608. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

