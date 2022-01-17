Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($55.65) to GBX 4,000 ($54.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,158.33 ($42.87).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,094.56 ($42.01) on Monday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,473.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,256.12.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

