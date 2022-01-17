Faceter Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Faceter has a total market cap of $742,619.65 and approximately $4,666.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

