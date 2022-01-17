Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

