Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23. The stock has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.