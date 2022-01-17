Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 696,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

