Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 4.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

