Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.