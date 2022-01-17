FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches Market Cap of $51,859.59

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $51,859.59 and $161.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.83 or 0.07618728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,124.51 or 0.99829742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

