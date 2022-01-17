FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 302,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,410,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $61.85 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $97.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

