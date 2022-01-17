Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLLLF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 58,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,760. Feel Foods has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

