Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.