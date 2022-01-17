Financial Analysis: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 28.64% 7.81% 0.90% Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.77 $35.30 million $0.76 16.70 Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Commerce and Beverly Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Beverly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

