Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

