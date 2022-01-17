First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 757 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $20,026,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

