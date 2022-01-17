First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 205 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after buying an additional 434,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $223.19 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.82.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

