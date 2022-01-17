First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $148.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.09. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.