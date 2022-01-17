First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249,855 shares of company stock valued at $94,486,382. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

