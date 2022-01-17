First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

