First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.