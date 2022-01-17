First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 7,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 199,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

