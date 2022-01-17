First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$35.06 Average PT from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.98. 1,134,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,938. The stock has a market cap of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.25.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

