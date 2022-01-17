First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 304,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,326,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,787,000 after acquiring an additional 78,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $192.06 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

