First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 304,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,326,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,787,000 after acquiring an additional 78,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.23.

NYSE:FRC opened at $192.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.64. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

