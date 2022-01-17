FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $91.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

