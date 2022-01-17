Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $24.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 436,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 7,600,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,210. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

