Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $24.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 7,600,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,210. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
