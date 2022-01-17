FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $244.00. 509,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,930. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day moving average is $248.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.