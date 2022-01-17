Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £175 ($237.55) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £150 ($203.61) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.98) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £163.51 ($221.95).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £113.15 ($153.59) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £112.76 and a 200-day moving average of £129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a market capitalization of £19.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.03.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

