Formation8 GP LLC Acquires Shares of 16,220,511 Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,220,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,652,000. Blend Labs comprises approximately 35.6% of Formation8 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Formation8 GP LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blend Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLND. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $4,257,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BLND remained flat at $$7.07 during trading hours on Monday. 130,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

