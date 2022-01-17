Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after acquiring an additional 943,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

