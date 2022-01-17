Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $141.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.