Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.04. 302,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,230. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.