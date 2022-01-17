Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 22,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 56,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

