Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

