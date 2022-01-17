Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 93.1% in December

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $18.49.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

