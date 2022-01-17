Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

