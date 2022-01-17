Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $93,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.08 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

