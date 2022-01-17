FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 1,739,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,180. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

