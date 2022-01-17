Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,280 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.92% of TETRA Technologies worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 77,314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $406.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.09.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

