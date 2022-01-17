Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of KB Home worth $42,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 311,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $11,732,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

