Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,989 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $46,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,715,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 178,208 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

