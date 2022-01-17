Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $54.25 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,772 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.89% of Kennametal worth $54,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

