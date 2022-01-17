Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 158.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

