Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 173,481 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,481 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 6.69% of Franklin Street Properties worth $33,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 54,201 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSP opened at $6.22 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.83%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

