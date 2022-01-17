FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securities (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of BRO opened at $67.05 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

