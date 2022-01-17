FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carrefour SA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrefour in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.05 on Monday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

