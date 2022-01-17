FY2023 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $13.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.16.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

SZKMY opened at $169.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

