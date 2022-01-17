Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 717,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.26.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,980. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $113.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

