Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.87.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

