Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Garmin by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.87. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.